CBP confiscated more than 1,300 counterfeit championship rings. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

CBP officers in Cincinnati have seized numerous shipments of counterfeit championship rings for professional sports.

More than 1,300 counterfeit rings were confiscated over the past three months, along with many matching championships trophies, CBP announced Tuesday.

The rings, which were cheaply made, were intercepted in 56 shipments, which originated from China.

If genuine, the rings would be worth more than $982,000.

They included rings for the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Bucks, University of Kentucky and NASCAR.

“Part of CBP’s mission is to protect American consumers from purchasing these counterfeit products,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director field operations in Chicago, said in a statement. “This seizure illustrates our commitment to stopping counterfeit products from China and protecting our nation’s economy and consumers from those intent on defrauding businesses and consumers alike.”