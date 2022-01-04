Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Michael A. Brodack has been named special agent in charge of the Criminal Division of the New York Field Office.

At the time of his appointment, Brodack was serving as the FBI senior liaison to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at FBI and CISA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Brodack’s FBI career began in 2002 at the New York Field Office, where he investigated counterterrorism.

In 2012, Brodack became supervisor of a new cyber counterterrorism squad in New York that investigated online homegrown violent extremism. He was later promoted to coordinating supervisory special agent for New York’s extraterritorial and international counterterrorism programs.

His international counterterrorism work earned him the attorney general’s Distinguished Service Award in 2011 and in 2012.

In 2014, he transferred to FBI headquarters, where he worked as an assistant inspector in the Inspection Division.

In 2015, Brodack was appointed assistant special agent in charge in the Newark Field Office in New Jersey.

In 2019, he returned to FBI headquarters as the Cyber Division chief liaison to CISA, where he was tasked with improving communication and collaboration between CISA and the FBI.

Before joining the FBI, Brodack was a certified public accountant and an attorney. He graduated from the State University of New York at Albany and received a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

In addition, Brodack has many cyber security certifications, including the Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification.