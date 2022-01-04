By Steve Neavling

Edward J. Gray has been named special agent in charge of the Oklahoma City Field Office.

At the time of his appointment, Gray was serving as the deputy assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Gray’s career with the FBI began in 1995, when he was assigned to the Enid Resident Agency of the Oklahoma City Field Office. He worked on the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and investigated crimes on Indian reservations. He also created and led multi-jurisdictional task forces that were charged with prosecuting drug traffickers.

In 1998, he received the FBI Director’s Award for Distinguished Service by a New Employee.

In 1999, Gray began working at the Fort Smith Resident Agency of the Little Rock Field Office in Arkansas, investigating complex financial crimes, violent crimes, organized crime drug investigations, crimes against children and other issues. In addition, he served on the SWAT team and as a firearms, tactical, and defensive tactics instructor. In 2008, he deployed to the Salerno Forward Operating Base in Afghanistan to support the global war on terorism.

In 2011, Gray became supervisory senior resident agent (SSRA) and transferred to Fayetteville, Ark.

In 2015, Gray was named assistant legal attaché in Trinidad and Tobago. In 2017, he became unit chief of the Render Safe Readiness Unit in the Critical Incident Response Group at FBI headquarters.

In 2018, he was appointed assistant special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division for the Washington Field Office.

Gray was chosen to serve as a section chief in the International Operations Division at headquarters in 2019. He oversaw FBI legal attachés in Europe, Eastern Europe, and Eurasia and the Global Readiness Unit. In 2020, he was promoted to deputy assistant director of CIRG.

Gray received a bachelor’s degree in physics from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, a master of business administration from John Brown University in Arkansas, and a master of science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Before joining the bureau, Gray was a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army.