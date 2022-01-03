The DEA and CBP are seizing record amounts of fentanyl. Photo: Shutterstock

By Steve Neavling

More fentanyl was seized at the border than heroin last year for the first time ever.

Fentanyl seizures and overdoses reached record highs as the DEA tries to crack down on drug cartels that are pushing the drug, the Washington Examiner reports.

What makes it even more challenging is that drug users are unwittingly consuming fentanyl, which is being added to street drugs at alarming levels.

“Everything is potentially deadly right now, and people need to be aware,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told ABC’s This Week in a recent interview.

CBP intercepted 11,200 pounds of fentanyl last fiscal year, which is more than double the amount seized in 2020. By comparison, CBP intercepted 5,400 pounds of heroin in fiscal year 2021.

In 2013, when CBP began seizing fentanyl, only 2 pounds were seized.

The DEA also seized a record amount of fentanyl last year.

“The drug threat today is different than it ever was before. Now, today, this is all synthetic or man-made. There’s an unlimited amount of these drugs that can be made,” Milgram said.