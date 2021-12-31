Special Reports

FBI Reviewing Ghislaine Maxwell’s Black Book of British Associates

By Allan Lengel

The FBI is looking at convicted sex abuser Ghislaine Maxwell’s list of more than 300 British associates, the Mirror reports.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell

The British paper reports that U.S. prosecutors vow to pursue those involved in her “pyramid scheme of abuse”.

The names contained in the ‘little black book’ she built with her sex offender lover Jeffrey Epstein include some of the UK’s highest-profile people, including their pal Prince Andrew, the publication writes and goes on to report:

There is no allegation of wrongdoing against those detailed in the directory, with the FBI seeing them as potential witnesses “unless the evidence leads them elsewhere.”


