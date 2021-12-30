By Steve Neavling

A retired FBI agent who brought down Hell’s Angels and corrupt politicians dodged jail time and a criminal conviction after he was accused of charging children on bikes with his truck.

Prosecutors said Clifford Hedges, 62, of Longmeadow, Mass., chased middle-school age children after they blocked his truck and taunted him on June 2, 2020. He was charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

After pleading guilty to “facts sufficient” on Wednesday, Hedges was given one year of probation and ordered to attend an anger management course, MassLive reports.

If he meets the conditions of his probation, the case will be dismissed in a year.

Hedges is a 27-year veteran of the FBI.