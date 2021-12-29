Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

CBP Deletes Border Patrol Official’s Tweet about Arrest of ‘Potential Terrorist’

Photo: Shuttersotck

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol official’s tweet that said agents detained a “potential terrorist” was deleted because CBP said it violated protocols and contained “law enforcement sensitive information,” Fox News reports.

In a tweet on Dec. 20, Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem said an unidentified 21-year-old man was arrested near Yuma, Ariz., the previous week. 

“#USBP #YumaSector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico Thursday night,” Clem wrote. “The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity.”

In a statement, CBP spokesman Luis Miranda said the post was removed because “it contained law enforcement sensitive information, violating agency protocols.”

“All individuals encountered at or between U.S. ports of entry are screened and vetted against a broad range of law enforcement and intelligence information to determine if they pose a threat to national security or public safety, consistent with the law,” Miranda said.

Miranda added that the investigation is ongoing. 

Soon after Clem’s tweet, the Saudi embassy said the man pictured in the tweet was “not a Saudi citizen.”


