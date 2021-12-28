TSA Employees Hit Hardest by COVID-19, with More Than 12,500 Workers Infected
By Steve Neavling
More than 12,500 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Of those, 33 have died, according to TSA data.
No federal agency has been harder hit by the virus than the TSA.
Most of the infected employees are screening officers, who have frequent contact with travelers.
Miami International led the nation in COVID-19 infections, with 658 employees testing positive. John F. Kennedy International in New York followed with 546, and Los Angeles International Airport had 452.
Other airpots with at least 200 infected TSA employees:
Newark Liberty International 455
Chicago O’Hare International 444
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 418
Orlando International 404
Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport 391
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International 374
George Bush Intercontinental in Houston 316
McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas 276
Phoenix Sky Harbor International 273
Logan International in Boston 259
Philadelphia International 217
LaGuardia in New York 214
Denver International 206
Posted: 12/28/21 at 8:12 AM under News Story.
Tags: Airports, COVID-19, Miami International, TSA
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!