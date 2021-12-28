Elizabeth Landeros

By Steve Neavling

A former CBP officer who attempted to interfere in a sex crimes investigation involving her son has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Elizabeth Landeros, 44, who resigned as part of a sentencing agreement, was accused of trying to intimidate a victim who had accused her son of child molestation.

Landeros’ son was indicted on five counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15 in June 2018. Prosecutors said Landeros used various law enforcement databases to search for the victim’s personal information and then conspired to pressure the victim to recant the allegations against her son.

The FBI, Homeland Security and Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Landeros was sentenced in Pima County Superior Court.

Here’s a copy of the sentencing agreement.