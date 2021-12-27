By Steve Neavling

Yes, the TSA confiscated a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2021.

But that wasn’t all the agency found as travelers resumed traveling during the pandemic.

TSA agents discovered exploding golf balls, a stun gun disguised as a smart phone, a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cleaver, exploding golf balls, grenades, a realistic replica bomb, a machine gun bong and bullets hidden in a Mentos gun container.

The TSA shared the confiscated items on Instagram.

Exploding golf balls. All photos via TSA.

Bullets inside a Mentos container.

A replica time bomb.

A stun gun disguised as a smart phone.