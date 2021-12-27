Exploding Golf Balls? Machine Gun Bong? TSA Found Some Weird Items at Airports
By Steve Neavling
Yes, the TSA confiscated a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2021.
But that wasn’t all the agency found as travelers resumed traveling during the pandemic.
TSA agents discovered exploding golf balls, a stun gun disguised as a smart phone, a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cleaver, exploding golf balls, grenades, a realistic replica bomb, a machine gun bong and bullets hidden in a Mentos gun container.
The TSA shared the confiscated items on Instagram.
