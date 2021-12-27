Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Exploding Golf Balls? Machine Gun Bong? TSA Found Some Weird Items at Airports

By Steve Neavling

Yes, the TSA confiscated a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2021. 

But that wasn’t all the agency found as travelers resumed traveling during the pandemic.

TSA agents discovered exploding golf balls, a stun gun disguised as a smart phone, a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cleaver, exploding golf balls, grenades, a realistic replica bomb, a machine gun bong and bullets hidden in a Mentos gun container. 

The TSA shared the confiscated items on Instagram

Exploding golf balls. All photos via TSA.
Bullets inside a Mentos container.
A replica time bomb.
A stun gun disguised as a smart phone.
A bong resembling a machine gun.

Posted: 12/27/21 at 8:46 AM under News Story.
