By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department released three hours of footage from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that showed police officers coming under intense attack.

The videos were released after several media outlets sued for access.

The footage shows rioters “push(ing) police further back, jabbing at them with flag poles and hitting them with a baton, spraying pepper spray, taking riot shields and crushing an officer in a door all while banging against the walls and cheering as they filmed the assault on their phones,” CNN said.

It’s the longest government-captured video released by U.S. authorities.

More than 700 people have been charged so far in connection with the insurrection.

A U.S. House committee is investigating the riot.