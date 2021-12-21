Ex-FBI Agent Richard Trask. Photo: Instagram

By Steve Neavling

The FBI’s lead agent in the investigation into the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting his wife.

Richard Trask, 39, who was accused of beating his wife in July, was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay court costs.

Following the hearing, Trask’s attorney Sarissa K. Montague, told The Detroit News “this was a difficult situation for the family” and “we are looking forward to moving forward.”

In September, the FBI fired Trask, who had worked for kthebureau since 2011.