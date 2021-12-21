Executive Assistant Commissioner of Enterprise Services Benjamine “Carry” Huffman accepts the award from Kristina Tanasichuk, founder and CEO of the Government Technology and Services Coalition and executive editor of Homeland Security Today.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was given the 2021 Homeland Security Person of the Year award for its commitment to protecting Americans and safeguarding the borders.

The award, which honors people who serve the homeland security mission, was given by Homeland Security Today to the entire 60,000-plus CBP workforce.

“I want to offer my sincere thanks to Homeland Security Today for recognizing us with this prestigious award,” Executive Assistant Commissioner Benjamine “Carry” Huffman said. “The men and women of CBP work tirelessly each day to ensure the safety of our borders and facilitate legitimate trade and travel throughout the worst pandemic in recent history, and it is humbling that Homeland Security Today sees and appreciates them.”

CBP, the nation’s largest law enforcement agency with regular interaction with the public, continued its mission in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also helped the country rebound economically by preventing counterfeit goods from entering the country.

According to a news release: CBP’s numbers illustrate the agency’s impact:

“Air and Marine and Border Patrol personnel performed over 13,000 rescues in Fiscal Year 2021 of migrants left in dangerous situations by smugglers along the land and sea borders. CBP has adapted to changing migration patterns, deftly managing and surging resources as necessary, and performing admirable humanitarian work in the process. CBP personnel helped deliver 30 babies and provided excellent care to over 147,000 children over the course of the fiscal year. At the frontline of upholding U.S. Intellectual Property Rights, CBP fights to protect America’s innovation economy and the health and safety of consumers. In November alone, CBP seized nearly 1,545 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $335 million.

“In November 2021, CBP reopened the U.S. land and ferry ports of entry to non-essential travel, ensuring a smooth opening and working to process vehicles as quickly and safely as possible. In addition, CBP worked to fight forced labor, issuing seven Withhold Release Orders and two forced labor Findings. CBP’s award-winning forced labor team fought to make global supply chains more humane and more secure”.