Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith.

By Steve Neavling

Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who was convicted of altering an email in connection with the surveillance of Trump aide Carter Page, can practice law again.

Clinesmith’s law license was suspended for a year in January 2020, and he was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to serve 400 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a felony in August 2020.

In September, the D.C. Court of Appeals approved the suspension after noting that Clinestmith showed remorse and had no prior disciplinary history.