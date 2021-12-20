Special Reports

Ex-FBI Lawyer Clinesmith’s Law License Restore After 1 Year Suspension

Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith.

By Steve Neavling

Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who was convicted of altering an email in connection with the surveillance of Trump aide Carter Page, can practice law again. 

Clinesmith’s law license was suspended for a year in January 2020, and he was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to serve 400 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a felony in August 2020. 

In September, the D.C. Court of Appeals approved the suspension after noting that Clinestmith showed remorse and had no prior disciplinary history.


