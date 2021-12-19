By Allan Lengel

Domestic terrorism in Michigan has become such a concern that the FBI has tripled its resources in that area in the past 18 months, says Timothy Waters, head of the Detroit office, which covers the state. But concern over links to international terrorism also looms large.

“Our adversaries are extremely active here, more so than what people could possibly even imagine,” says Waters, adding: “We have a robust counterterrorism program here for a reason. If we didn’t have the threat, we wouldn’t waste the resources to address it.”

Waters, 53, is retiring as special agent in charge of the Detroit office at the end of the year to join the private sector. The New Jersey native and West Point graduate started his career with the FBI in Detroit in 2000 and advanced within the bureau. He was appointed head of the Detroit office a year ago.

He sat down recently with Deadline Detroit, a sister publication of ticklethewire.com, for a wide-ranging interview about domestic and international terrorism, Chinese thefts of intellectual property, the continuing Detroit corruption probe and the timing of the city hall raids, ransomware and the latest on Jimmy Hoffa in relation to a New Jersey dump.