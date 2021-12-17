Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent who was struck by a drunken driver at a freeway checkpoint in southern California remained in the hospital Thursday with life-threatening injuries, The Times of San Diego reports.

The agent, who has not been identified, was helping operate the checkpoint on northbound I-15 at Rainbow Valley Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. Monday when he was hit by the car.

The driver, Jaime Alejandro Garcia, 30, of San Bernardino, sped through the area at 60 mph in a 2014 Mini Cooper, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig.

The agent was “propelled up and over the Mini Cooper” and landed in the freeway’s lanes, Lassig said.

“(Garcia) continued to drive his vehicle northbound on I-15,” the spokesman said. “USBP agents caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop approximately one mile from the collision scene.”

The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run.

As of Thursday evening, the agent was at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar in stable condition. No more details were available.