By Steve Neavling

The Department of Homeland Security is offering hackers thousands of dollars to identify vulnerabilities in its computer systems.

The bug bounty program, called Hack DHS, is aimed at helping the agency discover vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors.

Payments will range from $500 to $5,000, with the biggest payouts going to hackers who find the most severe bugs.

“As the federal government’s cybersecurity quarterback, DHS must lead by example and constantly seek to strengthen the security of our own systems,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. “The Hack DHS program incentivizes highly skilled hackers to identify cybersecurity weaknesses in our systems before they can be exploited by bad actors. This program is one example of how the Department is partnering with the community to help protect our Nation’s cybersecurity.”

Homeland Security launched its first bug bounty program in 2019.