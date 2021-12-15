Carmelo Manuel Viera. Photo: Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

By Steve Neavling

A sheriff’s deputy tasered a Homeland Security agent after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at two people in a South Carolina sports bar.

Carmelo Manuel Viera, 47, of Summerville, was charged with two counts of pointing a firearm at a person, unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, The Post and Carrier reports.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Deputies were called to Shenanigan’s Bar to investigate a man pointing a gun at a woman and bouncer.

A detective spotted Viera driving a car behind the pub with one of the victims. When Viera was ordered to get out of the car, he walked toward the detective, even though he had been ordered to stop walking. At one point, Viera swung a fist at the detective and then returned to his car and reversed out of the alleyway, according to police.

Using his squad car, the detective blocked Viera in the alleyway. Viera again exited his car and walked toward the detective, who pulled out his gun and told Viera multiple times to stop walking, according to the report.

An arriving deputy fired his Taser at Viera, who was incapacitated and then booked in the Dorchester County jail.

At the time of the incident, Viera was on administrative leave from his Homeland Security job.