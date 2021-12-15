By Steve Neavling

Four FBI agents hired prostitutes while working overseas and lied to internal investigators about it, according to the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

A fifth of agent is accused of soliciting a prostitute but not hiring her.

The agents violated FBI and Justice Department policies when they “solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex,” a summary of the investigation states.

During a polygraph test, the agents denied having sex with prostitutes, according to the report.

One of the agents provided another FBI official with a “package containing approximately 100 white pills to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer.”

“During the investigation, the OIG found indications that three of the FBI officials may also have failed to report unofficial contacts with foreign nationals,” the report states.

So far, of the five agents who solicited sex, two have resigned, two retired and one was removed.”