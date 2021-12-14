By Steve Neavling

The TSA confiscated a record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2021, the agency said Monday.

The agency confiscated 5,700 firearms, surpassing the previous record of 4,400 in 2019, CBS News reports. About 85% of the guns were loaded with ammunition.

The rate of gun detections in carry-on luggage doubled from the previous high.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske attributes the record confiscations to more Americans carrying firearms.

“The reason? I think there’s just more firearm carriage in the country,” Pekoske said. “That’s the best answer I can give you.”

Here are the top 10 airports with firearm confiscations: