Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A suspected drunken driver struck a Border Patrol agent at a freeway checkpoint in southern California early Monday morning.

The Mini Cooper was traveling about 60 mph at about 2:30 a.m. when it hit the agent, who was working the checkpoint with “all the lanes lit up and traffic cone pattern set up” on I-15 near Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Lassig said, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The agent had major injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was in stable condition, Lassig said.

The 30-year-old driver continued driving after hitting the agent before pulling over less than a mile down the freeway, Lassig said.

The driver, of San Bernardino, was arrested and faces charge of driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run.