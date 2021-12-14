Border Patrol Agent Struck by Suspected Drunken Driver Along Checkpoint in California
By Steve Neavling
A suspected drunken driver struck a Border Patrol agent at a freeway checkpoint in southern California early Monday morning.
The Mini Cooper was traveling about 60 mph at about 2:30 a.m. when it hit the agent, who was working the checkpoint with “all the lanes lit up and traffic cone pattern set up” on I-15 near Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Lassig said, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The agent had major injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was in stable condition, Lassig said.
The 30-year-old driver continued driving after hitting the agent before pulling over less than a mile down the freeway, Lassig said.
The driver, of San Bernardino, was arrested and faces charge of driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run.
Posted: 12/14/21 at 7:57 AM under News Story.
Tags: agent, Border Patrol, california, drunken driver, hit and run
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!