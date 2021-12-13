FBI headquarters, via FBI

By Steve Neavling

Ryan T. Young has been named the executive assistant director (EAD) of the Intelligence Branch at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In his new role, Young will serve as “the strategic leader of the FBI’s intelligence program and external partnerships, overseeing the Bureau’s intelligence strategy, resources, policies, and functions,” the FBI said in a news release.

Before the appointment, Young had served as the assistant director of the Directorate of Intelligence.

He joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001, first working counterintelligence cases in the Miami Field Office. In 2007, he began to supervise the Cuban Counterintelligence Squad.

In 2010, Young received an FBI Director’s Award for Outstanding Counterintelligence Investigation for his work on a Cuba case.

In 2012, Young became chief of internal policy in the Resources Planning Office at headquarters. He transferred to the Counterterrorism Division in 2014 and created the Syria-Iraq Task Force. He also led a 72-member interagency task force to combat the threat from ISIS in Iraq and the Levant.

In 2015, Young was named the assistant special agent in charge of the Intelligence Branch in the Dallas Field Office.

In 2016, Young was promoted to section chief for the Directorate of Intelligence’s Strategic Technology Section.

Young became special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Los Angeles Field Office in 2018 and led the bureau’s second largest Joint Terrorism Task Force and weapons of mass destruction investigations in the Los Angeles region and in Southeast Asia. He was also tasked with all crisis management and response assets, including the SWAT Team, the Evidence Response Team, bomb technicians, and other programs.

In 2020, he was appointed assistant director of the Directorate of Intelligence at headquarters.

Young received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal administration and counseling from Western Oregon State University.

Before joining the bureau, Young served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.