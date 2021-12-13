27 Homeland Security Employees Receive 2021 Presidential Rank Awards
By Steve Neavling
More than two dozens Homeland Security employees received the 2021 Presidential Rank Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service.
“Congratulations to the DHS recipients of the prestigious 2021 Presidential Rank Award, the Nation’s highest civil service recognition, for their exceptional displays of leadership and service,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. “Every single recipient of this award has made a lasting impact on our Department and the Federal government through their talent, integrity, and dedication to our critical mission. In recognizing these incredible public servants for their transformative work, we also celebrate the colleagues who support them. The accomplishments of one are made possible by the contributions of all.”
The recipients of the Distinguished Senior Executive Service Rank Awards, which is presented to leaders who achieve sustained extraordinary accomplishments, are:
- Angela S. Bailey, Management Directorate
- Stacey Fitzmaurice, Transportation Security Administration
- David M. Kohl, Transportation Security Administration
- Joseph Maher, Office of the General Counsel
- Gary C. Rasicot, U.S. Coast Guard
- Keith Turi, Federal Emergency Management Agency
The recipients of the Meritorious Senior Executive Service Rank Awards, which are presented to leaders for sustained accomplishments, are:
- Donna P. Campagnolo, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Kimberly Cheatle, U.S. Secret Service
- Susan C. Dunbar, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Paul Fujimura, Transportation Security Administration
- Karen E. Hanlon, Transportation Security Administration
- Melanie Harvey, Transportation Security Administration
- Jennifer B. Higgins, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- James V. Johnson, Science and Technology Directorate
- Francine J. Kerner, Transportation Security Administration
- Calvin M. Lederer, U.S. Coast Guard
- Troy A. Miller, Customs and Border Protection
- Corey Price, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Timothy Robbins, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Gregory L. Teets, Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Kimberly Walton, Transportation Security Administration
- Kelly Wheaton, Transportation Security Administration
Here’s the complete list of the Presidential Rank Awards.
