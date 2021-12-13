By Steve Neavling

More than two dozens Homeland Security employees received the 2021 Presidential Rank Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service.

“Congratulations to the DHS recipients of the prestigious 2021 Presidential Rank Award, the Nation’s highest civil service recognition, for their exceptional displays of leadership and service,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. “Every single recipient of this award has made a lasting impact on our Department and the Federal government through their talent, integrity, and dedication to our critical mission. In recognizing these incredible public servants for their transformative work, we also celebrate the colleagues who support them. The accomplishments of one are made possible by the contributions of all.”

The recipients of the Distinguished Senior Executive Service Rank Awards, which is presented to leaders who achieve sustained extraordinary accomplishments, are:

Angela S. Bailey, Management Directorate

Stacey Fitzmaurice, Transportation Security Administration

David M. Kohl, Transportation Security Administration

Joseph Maher, Office of the General Counsel

Gary C. Rasicot, U.S. Coast Guard

Keith Turi, Federal Emergency Management Agency

The recipients of the Meritorious Senior Executive Service Rank Awards, which are presented to leaders for sustained accomplishments, are:

Donna P. Campagnolo, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Kimberly Cheatle, U.S. Secret Service

Susan C. Dunbar, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Paul Fujimura, Transportation Security Administration

Karen E. Hanlon, Transportation Security Administration

Melanie Harvey, Transportation Security Administration

Jennifer B. Higgins, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

James V. Johnson, Science and Technology Directorate

Francine J. Kerner, Transportation Security Administration

Calvin M. Lederer, U.S. Coast Guard

Troy A. Miller, Customs and Border Protection

Corey Price, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Timothy Robbins, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Gregory L. Teets, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Kimberly Walton, Transportation Security Administration

Kelly Wheaton, Transportation Security Administration

Here’s the complete list of the Presidential Rank Awards.