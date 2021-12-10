A previous letter from the Zodiac Killer, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating letters sent to several news stations in Albany, New York, that claimed to be from the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”

The Albany Field Office is asking media outlets in the area to contact the bureau if they see similar letters, The Albany Times-Union reports.

The FBI is asking the outlets to keep the letters sealed to preserve any possible DNA evidence.

It’s not yet clear what was on the letters.

The Zodiac Killer is accused of murdering at least five people around San Francisco in the late 1960s. Decades ago, he sent similar letters to other media outlets, including the Albany Times Union, which did not receive one of the latest letters.

The letter in 1973 said a woman in Albany would be killed on Aug. 10, 1973.

“YOU Were WRONG I AM NOT DEAD OR IN THE HOSPITAL I AM ALIVE AND WELL AND IM GOING TO START KILLING AGAIN,” the letter stated.

One of the Zodiac’s previous victims lived in Albany.

The FBI said in a statement that there is no threat to the community.