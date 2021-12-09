Veteran Spokeswoman for FBI’s Cleveland Field Office to Retire
By Steve Neavling
For nearly a decade, FBI Agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg has served as the spokeswoman for the bureau’s Cleveland Field Office.
Now Anderson-Gregg is planning to retire, WKYC reports.
Anderson-Gregg began her career with the FBI working in the Cleveland Field Office 20 years ago.
She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology at West Virginia State College and a master’s degree in diagnostic intervention psychology at Marshall University.
In an interview in May 2020, Anderson-Gregg said she decided to apply for the FBI after working in a maximum security prison and encountering people with mental illnesses.
“It fascinated me – how cruel people could be,” Anderson-Gregg said.
She said the most rewarding parts of her job are catching criminals and finding missing children.
Posted: 12/9/21 at 7:34 AM under News Story.
Tags: Cleveland, Cleveland Field Office, FBI, Ohio, public affairs, spokeswoman
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!