Vicki Anderson-Gregg, via YouTube

By Steve Neavling

For nearly a decade, FBI Agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg has served as the spokeswoman for the bureau’s Cleveland Field Office.

Now Anderson-Gregg is planning to retire, WKYC reports.

Anderson-Gregg began her career with the FBI working in the Cleveland Field Office 20 years ago.

She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology at West Virginia State College and a master’s degree in diagnostic intervention psychology at Marshall University.

In an interview in May 2020, Anderson-Gregg said she decided to apply for the FBI after working in a maximum security prison and encountering people with mental illnesses.

“It fascinated me – how cruel people could be,” Anderson-Gregg said.

She said the most rewarding parts of her job are catching criminals and finding missing children.