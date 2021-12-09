Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Veteran Spokeswoman for FBI’s Cleveland Field Office to Retire

Vicki Anderson-Gregg, via YouTube

By Steve Neavling

For nearly a decade, FBI Agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg has served as the spokeswoman for the bureau’s Cleveland Field Office. 

Now Anderson-Gregg is planning to retire, WKYC reports.

Anderson-Gregg began her career with the FBI working in the Cleveland Field Office 20 years ago.  

She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology at West Virginia State College and a master’s degree in diagnostic intervention psychology at Marshall University. 

In an interview in May 2020, Anderson-Gregg said she decided to apply for the FBI after working in a maximum security prison and encountering people with mental illnesses.

“It fascinated me – how cruel people could be,” Anderson-Gregg said. 

She said the most rewarding parts of her job are catching criminals and finding missing children. 


