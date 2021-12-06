John Connolly

By Steve Neavling

Disgraced former FBI Agent Connolly has returned Massachusetts with a full pension.

Connolly, 81, who was granted a medical release from prison, was eligible for a pension under the Hiss Act of 1954, which allows federal employees to keep their retirement benefits even if they are convicted of serious crimes, except for espionage and treason, The Boston Herald reports.

Mary Callahan, whose husband was killed by mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s gang, couldn’t believe it.

“Unbelievable,” Callahan told The Herald.

“They’re always covering their asses,” she added Friday night. “I’ve called the FBI countless times trying to get my husband’s gold Rolex back and all his papers. They’re taking care of their own guy but I can’t afford a lawyer to fight them.”

Connolly was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for working with Bulger.

His lawyer Peter Mullane said the former FBI agent has “two serious illnesses.”

“He has multiple melanomas and pretty bad diabetes,” Mullane.

While working for the FBI’s Boston Field Office in the 1970s, Connolly recruited Bulger as an informant. Connolly was convicted of second-degree murder for participating in a plot to kill a Florida businessman in 1982 at the urging of Bulger, who was killed in a West Virginia prison in 2018.