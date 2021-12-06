By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent from the Tucson Sector has died in the line of duty.

Supervisory Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died on Nov. 29, the agency announced Friday.

“The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted Friday. “Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Details of Barrios’ death weren’t immediately clear.

John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the Tucson Border Control Sector, added on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service.”

Barrios joined Border Patrol in April 2013 after serving in the Navy.

To honor Barrios, Arizona Governor Doug Duceuy ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.