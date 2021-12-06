Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

December 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Border Patrol Agent Dies in Line of Duty

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent from the Tucson Sector has died in the line of duty. 

Supervisory Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died on Nov. 29, the agency announced Friday. 

“The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted Friday. “Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Details of Barrios’ death weren’t immediately clear. 

John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the Tucson Border Control Sector, added on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service.”

Barrios joined Border Patrol in April 2013 after serving in the Navy.   

To honor Barrios, Arizona Governor Doug Duceuy ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.


Posted: 12/6/21 at 7:42 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!