By Steve Neavling

A Massachusetts man accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a Border Patrol agent was indicted by a federal grand jury on three criminal counts.

Ivan Carmona was charged with assaulting a Border Patrol agent with a deadly weapon and possessing a firearm after having sustained a prior felony conviction.

Carmona remains in jail without bond.

If convicted, he faces seven years to life in prison.

The incident stems from a Nov. 18 pursuit that began in Vermont. Border Patrol agents and local and state police were pursuing Carmona for unrelated state charges when he allegedly brandished the firearm.

“Ivan Carmona’s alleged actions threatening a federal law enforcement officer, combined with his criminal record, suggest he is a danger to the community,” James M. Ferguson, special agent in charge of the ATF Boston Field Division, said in a statement. “It is a testament to both the bravery and professionalism of the U.S. Border Patrol agents that Ivan Carmona was arrested without anyone being harmed during his apprehension. This case is the successful outcome of a concerted, collaborative effort with our local, state, and federal partners to apprehend an individual charged with violent conduct by the state of Vermont. We are committed to intervening against armed individuals who threaten the safety of the citizens of Vermont.”

Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer L. Harlow added: “It has become extremely troubling that Orleans County has become a playground for violence. When individuals within our community, or those who travel to our community, are in possession of firearms, illegal drugs, or both, they pose a risk to public safety. These behaviors effect our entire community and all those within. We are so thankful for the wonderful partnership we have with ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for working so closely with our community to help protect us from these dangers.”