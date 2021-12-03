By Steve Neavling

An FBI agent may soon serve as a police chief in Mississippi.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan nominated John Quaka to become police chief of the city of about 38,300 residents, The Associated Press reports.

Jordan plans to ask the city council to confirm the nomination.

“I believe John’s experience, training and legal background have prepared him for this leadership position,” Jordan said. “I feel confident that he will do an outstanding job.”

Quaka joined the FBI in 1995, when he served in the Los Angeles Division. He then worked out of the Greenville office and the Tupelo office. He now works in the Oxford office and has been a Tupelo residents for 20 years.