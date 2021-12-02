The 1-year-old German shorthaired pointed is named after FBI Special Agent Charles W. Elmore. Photo: Leesburg Police Department

By Steve Neavling

A police department in Virginia named their new K-9 in honor of FBI Special Agent Charles W. Elmore, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 9, 1979.

The 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer, Elmore, recently graduated from training in patrol duties and drug detection for the Leesburg Police Department.

The police department received an anonymous $15,000 donation to cover the costs of purchasing and training the dog. The donor requested that the dog be named in honor of Elmore.

Elmore and Special Agent J. Robert Porter were fatally shot by an assailant while in the FBI office in El Centro, Calif.

Elmore, who became a special agent with the FBI in 1972, was 33 years old.

“It’s been more than 42 years since the tragic killings of Special Agents Charles Elmore and Robert Porter at our El Centro Resident Agency,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner said in a statement. “There have been many tributes and memorials throughout the years honoring both men, to include streets in El Centro being named after each of them. We honor them every year on August 9 here in our field office. They are on the FBI Wall of Honor in every FBI field office and at FBI Headquarters and Quantico. This gesture is a very thoughtful and unique tribute to Special Agent Elmore—a tribute which will carry his name and legacy while continuing the fight against crime.”

FBI Special Agent Charles W. Elmore

Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown said the K-9 will he helpful.

“I am excited to welcome Elmore to the LPD family. Working together, K9 Elmore and Officer (Lelia) Brickley will assist in serving and protecting our community through such tasks as locating missing juveniles, as well as locating those experiencing cognitive impairments who become lost,” Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown said in a statement. “I also want the community to know that true heroes are never forgotten. We honor the memory of FBI Special Agent Charles Elmore through our newest K-9 team member.”