Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

The case against a CBP officer accused of torturing a Muslim man while he was detained in Michigan has been dismissed.

A panel of federal judges dismissed the case, which stems from the 2015 detainment of Anas Elhady, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was placed in a freezing holding cell for hours, WXYZ reports.

Elhady, who was born in Yemen and placed on the government’s terrorist watchlist, was returning to metro Detroit, where he lives, from a visit with his family in Canada when he was pulled over by CBP. Elhady said he suffered from hypothermia and was taken to the hospital after his detainment.

In a lawsuit, Elhady argues he was wrongly placed on the government’s terorist watchlist.