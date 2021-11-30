Special Reports

Judges Dismiss Torture Case Against CBP Officer

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

The case against a CBP officer accused of torturing a Muslim man while he was detained in Michigan has been dismissed. 

A panel of federal judges dismissed the case, which stems from the 2015 detainment of Anas Elhady, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was placed in a freezing holding cell for hours, WXYZ reports.

Elhady, who was born in Yemen and placed on the government’s terrorist watchlist, was returning to metro Detroit, where he lives, from a visit with his family in Canada when he was pulled over by CBP. Elhady said he suffered from hypothermia and was taken to the hospital after his detainment. 

In a lawsuit, Elhady argues he was wrongly placed on the government’s terorist watchlist. 


Posted: 11/30/21 at 7:46 AM under News Story.
