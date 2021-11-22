Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

FBI Special Agent Kerry Inglis Receives Director’s Award for Excellence in Investigation

By Steve Neavling

FBI Special Agent Kerry Inglis of the Indianapolis Field Office received the Director’s Award for Excellence in Investigation for helping take down a drug-trafficking organization. 

Inglis was the case agent on Operation Electric Avenue, which led to a series of raids at two dozen locations in Indianapolis and Phoenix and resulted in the arrests of 25 people, including drug kingpin Richard Grundy III and his organization, the Grundy Crew. 

Grundy, whose drug organization was called the Grundy Crew, was convicted in August 2019 of conspiracy to distribute drugs worth $3.5 million in 2016 and 2017. 

The Grundy Crew distributed more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine and large amount of cocaine, heroin and marijuana. 


