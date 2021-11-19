James R. Hoffa

By Steve Neavling

Here we go again.

The seemingly endless search for the body of union boss Jimmy Hoffa took FBI agents to a former landfill in New Jersey under the Pulaski Skyway, The New York Times reports.

The search on Oct. 25 and 26 was prompted by a deathbed statement by a man who says he buried Hoffa’s body in a steel drum.

“F.B.I. personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” FBI spokeswoman and Special Agent Mara R. Schneider said Thursday.

Hoffa was last seen outside of a Michigan restaurant in 1975 and was legally dead in 1982. There have been dozens of searches for his body since then.

Dan Moldea, an investigative reporter who has researched the Hoffa case for decades, said the latest search is “100 percent” credible.

“A very prominent person disappeared from a public place 46 years ago and was never seen again,” Moldea said Thursday. “This case has to be solved.”

The FBI searched the same location in the 1970s but found nothing.

“They had no idea where to start looking,” Moldea said.