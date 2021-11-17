Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Two Men Indicted in Shooting of ATF Agent in Spokane

By Steve Neavling

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted two men for their alleged involvement in the shooting of an ATF agent at a Spokane motel earlier this month.

The agent was briefly hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery following the Nov. 6 shooting in a parking lot of a Motel 6. 

Randy Holmes, 24, was charged with three counts, including assaulting an ATF agent with a deadly weapon, The Spokesman-Review reports. He’s accused of exchanging gunfire with the agent. Because of a previous felony conviction, he was not permitted to possess a firearm, prosecutors said. 

Holmes faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted. 

Vincent Petrushkin, 35, is accused of fleeing the scene with Holmes. He was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Both men are in the Spokane County Jail. 

The shooting occurred while the ATF was conducting an undercover investigation. 


Posted: 11/17/21 at 7:45 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!