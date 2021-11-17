By Steve Neavling

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted two men for their alleged involvement in the shooting of an ATF agent at a Spokane motel earlier this month.

The agent was briefly hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery following the Nov. 6 shooting in a parking lot of a Motel 6.

Randy Holmes, 24, was charged with three counts, including assaulting an ATF agent with a deadly weapon, The Spokesman-Review reports. He’s accused of exchanging gunfire with the agent. Because of a previous felony conviction, he was not permitted to possess a firearm, prosecutors said.

Holmes faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Vincent Petrushkin, 35, is accused of fleeing the scene with Holmes. He was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men are in the Spokane County Jail.

The shooting occurred while the ATF was conducting an undercover investigation.