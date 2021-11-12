Special Reports

Border Patrol Mourns Line-of-Duty Death of Supervisory Agent

By Steve Neavling

A supervisory Border Patrol agent has died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Border Patrol leaders announced the Nov. 5 death of Anibal “Tony” A. Perez. 

“With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the line-of-duty dead of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Animal “Tony” A. Perez of the Tucson Sector,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted. “We will forever honor his service.”

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz first announced Perez’s death. 

The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez who sadly passed away in the line of duty. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.

No more details about his death were disclosed. 


Posted: 11/12/21
