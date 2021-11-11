By Allan Lengel

The Motorola Solutions Foundation and Glock Inc. have each donated $30,000 to the DEA Survivors Benefit Fund, which which provides continuing education and death benefits to the families of DEA agents and task force officers killed in the line of duty.

“Without the generous support of our corporate partners Motorola Solutions and Glock, the DEASBF would not be able to fulfill our commitment to the DEA families struck by tragedy,” said Richard Crock, chairman of the DEASBF fund.

In a statement, Motorola said:

“Each year, the Motorola Solutions Foundation’s awards grants to charitable organizations such as the DEASBF to support three primary areas of focus: ﬁrst, responder programming, technology engineering education and programs that blend the two. Within each area of focus, our grant program supports underrepresented populations, including women, people of color, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community, veterans and others.”

Glock National Sales Manager Robert Radecki said in a statement:

“The DEA Survivors Benefit Fund Chairman Crock stated, as we know, these are challenging times for our country and law enforcement in particular. You can be assured that the men and women of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration continue to relentlessly pursue and prosecute the world’s most ruthless criminal predators.”

Any person or organization interested in contributing to the fund can click here.