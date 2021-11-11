Special FBI agent Rachel Rojas

By Steve Neavling

Rachel Rojas, who was serving as special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida, has been named assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI headquarters.

Rojas’ career with the FBI began in 1996, when she served as an investigative specialist for the New York Field Office.

After completing her academy training in 2000, Rojas began investigating administrative and drug matters in New York. Following 9/11, she investigated financing data and communications linked to the attack.

In 2005, Rojas was promoted to a supervisory special agent and transferred to the Terrorism Financing Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. In 2007, she returned to New York to oversee the applicant program before shifting her focus to mortgage and bank fraud.

In 2012, Rojas became assistant special agent in charge of New York’s Criminal Division, where she was responsible for overseeing financial crime threats, public corruption, civil rights, health care fraud, and other issues.

The following year, Rojas was named assistant special agent in charge of New York’s Violent Criminal Threat Branch, managing the Safe Streets gang and violent crime task forces, bank robberies, fugitives, human trafficking, and other programs.

In 2015, Rojas returned to FBI Headquarters to serve as a section chief in the Security Division, where she was responsible for the physical and technical protection of bureau employees, facilities, information, and operations worldwide.

In 2019, Rojas was appointed to lead the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida, becoming the first Latina special agent in charge.

Rojas received a bachelor’s degree in communications/journalism from Boston University and a master’s degree in international management/leadership from Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York.