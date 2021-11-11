CBP officer (Photo: CBP via Twitter)

By Steve Neavling

The Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection were among the top 10 employers for military veterans in 2021, according to a list compiled by Monster and Military.com.

CBP ranked fourth on the list. About 90% of veterans hired by the agency stayed for 12 months or longer, according to the listing. CBP also supports numerous services for veterans, including mentorship programs, paid time off for military duty, and military-focused family leave programs.

The TSA ranked ninth. About 85% of the veterans hired at the agency stayed longer than 12 months. The veteran support services include skills translators, mentorship programs, and partnerships with veteran and military family organizations.

About 200,000 veterans transition to civilian jobs a year, according to the listing.

The criteria include employers’ “strong track records of not only hiring but retaining veterans and military families,” skilled translators, paid time off for military duty, and teams dedicated to veteran recruitment.