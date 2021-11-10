Feds Seize 220 Pounds of Cocaine, Disrupt Mexico-to-Chicago Drug Pipeline
By Steve Neavling
Federal agents disrupted a suspected Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline, seized a private plane and 220 pounds of cocaine, and arrested three people as part of the Nov. 3 operation, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
About 176 pounds of the cocaine were discovered in a vehicle in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Another 44 pounds were found in a hotel room in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.
Feds allege the cocaine had been flown from a private plane in Toluca, Mexico, to the Chicago area. Once the plane arrived at Gary/Chicago International Airport, the cocaine was stuffed in suitcases and driven to downtown Chicago.
Sebastian Vazquez-Gamez, 30, of Mexico, and Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, 25, of Indiana, were arrested in downtown Chicago. Sergio Ivan Blas was arrested in the Indianapolis area.
