Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

FBI Assists in Investigation into Travis Scott’s Deadly Concert

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is helping investigate Friday’s deadly Astroworld concert in Houston, where eight people died after the crowd rushed toward the stage when rapper Travis Scott was on stage. 

The FBI is providing “some forms of technical assistance” to investigators, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday at a Justice Department news conference, ABC News reports.

Investigators are trying to determine how the melee happened, who’s to blame, and whether anyone is criminally liable. 

“There’s no question these kids were put in harm’s way,” legal analyst Carmen Roe told KHOU. “Now, who’s to blame will be the ultimate question here.”

The investigation will likely include sifting through thousands of cell phone videos, as well as the reaction from Scott, who continued to perform after concertgoers had collapsed.


Posted: 11/9/21
