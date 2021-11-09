Perez Reed, 25. Photo: St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office

By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Monday arrested a suspected serial killer who may have killed six people and wounded two others in Missouri and Kansas.

Agents arrested Perez Reed, 25, at a bus station on Friday, The Kansas City Star reports.

According to a special agent’s affidavit, Reed was wanted for shootings that began Sept. 12 in St. Louis County. A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson was used in each shooting, and shell casings matched the same gun.

During his arrest, Reed was in possession of that handgun, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, Reed was charged with the murders of two people, and additional charges are pending.

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said more than half a dozen of law enforcement agencies were involved in a “relentless investigation of these hideous and violent crimes.”