Kenneth L. Wainstein

By Steve Neavling

Presiden Biden has nominated Kenneth L. Wainstein to lead Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

Wainstein served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Homeland Security advisor under President George W. Bush and general counsel and chief of staff to the FBI Director Robert Mueller.

“Ken has decades of government experience at the highest levels,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Friday. “His deep expertise in national security, counterterrorism, and intelligence matters will benefit our Department and our Nation if he is confirmed. I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Ken to this critical leadership role.”

In 2020, Wainstein was among 20 GOP-appointed former U.S. attorneys who signed a letter calling then-President Trump “a threat to the rule of law in our country.” In the letter, the former U.S. attorneys also endorsed Biden for president.

Waintstein is currently a litigation partner for Davis Polk & Wardwell in Washington D.C.