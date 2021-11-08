Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



ATF Agent Recovers from Shooting As Police Search for Two Suspects

By Steve Neavling

Police are on the hunt for two suspects after an ATF agent was wounded in a shootout near downtown Spokane on Friday.

The unidentified agent has been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred in a Motel 6 parking lot west of downtown Spokane. ATF agents exchanged gunfire with several suspects, the Associated Press reports.

One of the three suspects was wounded and taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown. 

Meanwhile, Spokane Police SWAT officers and other law enforcement are searching for the two other suspects, who fled after the shootout. 


Posted: 11/8/21 at 7:39 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!