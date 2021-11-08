ATF Agent Recovers from Shooting As Police Search for Two Suspects
By Steve Neavling
Police are on the hunt for two suspects after an ATF agent was wounded in a shootout near downtown Spokane on Friday.
The unidentified agent has been released from the hospital.
The shooting occurred in a Motel 6 parking lot west of downtown Spokane. ATF agents exchanged gunfire with several suspects, the Associated Press reports.
One of the three suspects was wounded and taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Meanwhile, Spokane Police SWAT officers and other law enforcement are searching for the two other suspects, who fled after the shootout.
Posted: 11/8/21 at 7:39 AM under News Story.
Tags: ATF, shooting, spokane, Washington
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!