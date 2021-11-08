By Steve Neavling

Police are on the hunt for two suspects after an ATF agent was wounded in a shootout near downtown Spokane on Friday.

The unidentified agent has been released from the hospital.

The shooting occurred in a Motel 6 parking lot west of downtown Spokane. ATF agents exchanged gunfire with several suspects, the Associated Press reports.

One of the three suspects was wounded and taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, Spokane Police SWAT officers and other law enforcement are searching for the two other suspects, who fled after the shootout.