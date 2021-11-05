Steele Dossier Source Charged with Lying to FBI
By Steve Neavling
A Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, which made unfounded and salacious allegations about Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, was indicted Thursday on charges of lying to the FBI.
The charges against Igor Danchenko stem from special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. It’s the third indictment in Durham’s investigation.
A grand jury indicted Danchenko on five counts of making false statements to the FBI.
According to the unsealed indictment, Danchenko lied about conversations he had with sources and fabricated details of the dossier.
The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign commissioned the dossier, which was used to help obtain a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
