Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

The FBI removed from its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List an Arizona fugitive accused of killing his wife and two children before setting their house on fire in April 2001.

Although Robert Fisher remains at large, the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office said he no longer fits the criteria to be on the list.

“Because the extensive publicity Fisher’s case received during its nearly 20 years on the list has not resulted in his successful location and/or capture, the case no longer fulfills that requirement,” the FBI said in a statement, Arizona Central reports.

Nevertheless, the FBI said it will continue to investigate his whereabouts.

Fisher, who would be 60 years old if he’s still alive, is accused of slashing the throats of his 38-year-old wife and their two children, ages 10 and 12. His wife also was shot in the head.

Authorities say Fisher, a former firefighter, then set his house on fire in hopes of covering up the crimes.

According to a neighbor, Fisher and his wife were arguing the night before the murder.

On Wednesday, the FBI announced that the alleged leader of the notorious M-13 gang in Honduras has been added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.