By Steve Neavling

The alleged leader of the notorious M-13 gang in Honduras has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, also known as Alexander Mendoza and Porky.

Archaga Carias has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, possession of machines guns and cocaine importation conspiracy in the Southern District of New York.

“He’s wanted for, among other crimes, facilitating the transportation of multi-ton loads of cocaine through Honduras into the United States, as well as possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns that were used by gang members to support international drug trafficking,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Nick Durgin said in a statement Wednesday.

Archaga Carias is accused of murdering and participating in the murder of rival gang members and others associated with M-13. He was sentenced to a lengthy prison term after a Honduran tribunal convicted him of conspiracy and other charges in August 2018.

Then in February 2020, Archaga Carias escaped Honduran custody when about 20 armed men wearing police and military uniforms stormed a courthouse where he had a scheduled hearing, killing multiple police officers.

The Joint Task Force Vulcan (JTFV), which formed in 2019 to combat MS-13, is investigating Archaga Carias’ disappearance.

“This is a joint effort,” Durgin, who supports JTFV for the FBI, said. “When we work together with our partners, we can see the crossover and better address the threat.”

M-13 poses a serious threat in Central America, the U.S., and other parts of the world, the FBI said.

“MS-13 is an international criminal organization whose business model is extreme violence,” Durgin said. “Capturing this individual would send a clear message to MS-13 that their violent activity and narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated.”