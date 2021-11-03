By Steve Neavling

The FBI may have solved one of its strangest cases in years: A man in a jet pack flying at impossible altitudes in the skies of Los Angeles.

On several occasions in less than a year, pilots have reported seeing what appeared to be a man in a jet pack.

The FBI began investigating, and now it has a theory.

“The FBI has worked closely with the FAA to investigate reported jet pack sightings in the Los Angeles area, none of which have been verified,” the FBI said in a statement, The Los Angeles Times reports. “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.”

The sighting dates back to December 2020, when a viral video on social media appeared to a show a jet pack 3,000 feet above the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Then on Aug. 30, an American Airlines pilot reported “a guy in a jet pack” in the sky. That was followed by a similar sighting in October by a Chinese Airlines pilot, who reported the jet pack was flaying at an altitude of 6,000 feet.

Once confined to science fiction, jetpacks are becoming more popular. Still, it’s uncommon for jetpacks to fly anywhere near 3,000 feet.