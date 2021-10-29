Whitey Bulger

By Steve Neavling

It has been three years since notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death inside his jail cell, and many questions are still unanswered about his murder.

Bulger, who was 89 and wheelchair bound, was found beaten to death inside his cell on Oct. 30, 2018, just hours after he was transferred to a West Virginia prison nicknamed “Misery Mountain.” The transfer came after the wheelchair-bound ex-mob boss threatened a Florida prison nurse who suggested he see an outside heart doctor.

No one has been charged in his death.

It also remains unclear why Bulger “was put in the troubled lockup’s general population alongside other New England gangsters — instead of more protective housing,” The Los Angeles Times reports.

Without any explanations – other than that his death is still under investigation – his family believes he was “deliberately sent to his death.”

“This was really a dereliction of duty,” said Joe Rojas, a union representative for the correctional staff at the Florida prison where Bulger was previously held in Bruceton Mills, W.V. “There’s no way he should have been put in that institution.”

Bulger was convicted in 2013 of participating in 11 murders and sentenced two life behind bars.