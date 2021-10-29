Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Rafael G. Sanchez

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol on Thursday announced the death of Supervisory Agent Rafael G. Sanchez.

Sanchez, who joined the agency in September 2002, served as a field training officer in the Del Rio Sector.

He died on Oct. 24.

The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

“The Sanchez family will forever be a part of our Border Patrol Family. Though he was a member of Laredo Sector at the time of his passing, Agent Sanchez served in Del Rio Sector for many years,” Chief Robert Danley said on the Del Rio Sector’s Facebook page. “As a Field Training Officer at the Del Rio Station, he had an immeasurable impact on our sector as he trained and readied dozens of new agents for their new careers. Rest easy Agent Sanchez. You are not forgotten.”

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller added on Twitter, “I am deeply saddened to share the passing of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Rafael Sanchez. Agent Sanchez entered on duty on September 16, 2002, and was most recently assigned to the Hebbronville Station in Laredo Sector. @CBP will forever honor his service and sacrifice.”