By Steve Neavling

A U.S. Marshal and Georgia police officer were indicted by a grand jury for their role in the 2016 killing of a man shot dozens of times while trying to make a fugitive arrest.

Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Clayton County Police Office Kristopher Hutchens were indicted on felony murder charges, along with counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, making false statements and violation of oath by a public officer, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Jamarion Robinson, a 26-year-old college student who family members said suffered from mental illness, was shot 76 times when officers with a U.S. Marshals task force tried to enter his apartment with warrants on Aug. 5, 2016. He was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.

East Point police said Robinson shot once at officers, who then returned fire.

Prosecutors said the investigation was difficult because there were no body cameras and the officers refused to cooperate.